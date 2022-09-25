Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Lambton Jaffas land counter attack on Broadmeadow to win NPL grand final chance

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated September 25 2022 - 9:03am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lambton Jaffas players celebrate the opening goal of Ben Hay (second from left) in the NPL men's preliminary final against Broadmeadow at Magic Park on Sunday. Picture by Marina Neil

Lambton Jaffas coach Shane Pryce feels his side have found momentum at the right time after turning the tables on Broadmeadow 2-1 at Magic Park on Sunday to book a grand final meeting with NPL men's premiers Maitland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.