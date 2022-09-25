Newcastle Herald
Toronto Tigers beat Belmont Seagulls 7-6 in extra-inning victory in the Newcastle Baseball grand final at Miller Field on September 25, 2022

Toronto Tigers celebrate after capturing their fourth straight first-grade premiership in Newcastle Baseball at Belmont's Miller Field on Sunday. Picture by Marina Neil

Toronto have continued their recent domination of Newcastle Baseball by beating perennial powerhouse Belmont 7-6 in a thrilling grand final at Miller Field to secure a fourth straight premiership.

