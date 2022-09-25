Newcastle Knights storm into NRLW grand final with 30-6 thrashing of Dragons

THE Newcastle Knights are into the NRLW decider after an emphatic 30-6 win against St George Illawarra in the semi-final at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday.
They will meet either defending champions Sydney Roosters or Parramatta in the grand final, to be played at Accor Stadium as a curtain-raiser to the men's clash between Parramatta and Penrith.
It has been a remarkable turnaround by the Knights, who finished winless and wooden spooners in their inaugural NRLW season.
Now they have a shot at going from worst to first in the space of a season.
The Knights grabbed the upper hand in the opening minutes and put first points on the board in the fifth minute, when fullback Tamika Upton sliced through to score after a switch of play from halfback Jesse Southwell.
Newcastle skipper Millie Boyle then produced an inspirational run in the ninth minute, swotting aside several attempted tackles to crash over and score.
Leading 12-0 and apparently in control, the Knights were surprised in the 12th minute when Dragons winger Teagan Berry latched onto an intercept and raced away to score.
That swung the momentum the Dragons' way, and they appeared to have scored their second try in the 28th minute when fullback Emma Tonegato broke the line and plunged over.
But the video-review bunker adjudged that Tonegato lost the ball as she tried to ground it, and ruled no-try.
Adding to the Dragons' angst, five minutes later Knights five-eighth Kirra Dibb scored a spectacular solo try.
Dibb kicked her third goal from as many attempts to give Newcastle a commanding 18-6 half-time lead.
Upton, who had missed the previous two games with a calf injury, showed her class by crossing for her second try in the 53rd minute.
Three minutes later, winger Kiana Takairangi finished off a fine team try to give the Knights an unassailable lead.
Even more impressive than their five converted tries, Newcastle's goal-line defence was outstanding and repeatedly snuffed out scoring opportunities for the Dragons.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.