Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle Knights storm into NRLW grand final with 30-6 thrashing of Dragons

By Robert Dillon
Updated September 25 2022 - 7:35am, first published 5:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE Newcastle Knights are into the NRLW decider after an emphatic 30-6 win against St George Illawarra in the semi-final at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.