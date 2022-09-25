Coach Matt Lantry felt they "hung tough", captain Alex Langbridge reckons they "rose to the occasion" and gamebreaker Matt Soper-Lawler simply said they "never gave up".
A fortnight after claiming the Newcastle Rugby League premiership and two years on from their initial President's Cup success during COVID, Maitland found themselves on top of the podium once more and holding aloft silverware in September.
The 24-point win not only capped off a stellar 2022 campaign for the Pickers, but rounded out an three impressive three-season period.
MORE IN SPORT
"It was really satisfying to finish the year off like that. It was a massive challenge but the boys rose to the occasion like they have all year," Langbridge told the Newcastle Herald amid the celebrations.
"It really did start for us in the original President's Cup [2020], building the foundations of this team and we've been able to perform for three years now."
Lantry says "that means a lot".
"I'm enormously proud to coach the group that we've got. It would have been easy for us to achieve what we achieved and just be happy to win the Newcastle comp.
"To be able to go back to back, say we're the best semi-professional club in NSW and, when there's so much at stake, to come out and perform the way we did in those conditions. We hung tough for a lot of that game."
Maitland got in front early and were never headed by Hills, scoring five tries to two across the 80 minutes.
However, leading 14-6 just prior to half-time, the Pickers were on the verge of conceding a try at one end before a length-of-the-field effort from Matt Soper-Lawler helped change the game.
The Maitland centre soccered a loose ball from 10m out, chipped ahead with his knee, regathered and held off chasing defenders on the sprint home to create a 14-point buffer at the main break.
"I was on the wrong side of the field to be honest," Soper-Lawler said.
"One thing this club drives is putting in the extra effort. Probably 90 percent of the time during the season it doesn't really matter, but today was obviously one of those times when it did."
Retiring Perry Le Brocque finished his career with the final try, five-eighth Chad O'Donnell was named best on ground and halfback Brock Lamb injured his leg.
Maitland Pickers 36 (James Bradley, Daniel Langbridge, Matt Soper-Lawler, Brock Lamb, Perry Le Brocque tries; Lamb 5, Chad O'Donnell 3 goals) def Hills Bulls 12 (Tim Robinson, Damon Smith tries; Brad Keighran 2 goals)
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.