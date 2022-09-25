Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Maitland Pickers coach, captain, gamebreaker praise efforts in securing back-to-back President's Cup crowns

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
September 25 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Rugby League premiers Maitland celebrate a President's Cup final win at CommBank Stadium on Sunday. Picture by Josh Callinan

Coach Matt Lantry felt they "hung tough", captain Alex Langbridge reckons they "rose to the occasion" and gamebreaker Matt Soper-Lawler simply said they "never gave up".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.