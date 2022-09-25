Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Rugby League: Maitland Pickers prevail over Hills Bulls to claim second NSWRL President's Cup title in three seasons

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated September 25 2022 - 2:42am, first published 2:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland captain Alex Langbridge. Picture by Bryden Sharp

Maitland have capped off a stellar 2022 campaign by adding a state title to their Newcastle Rugby League premiership.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.