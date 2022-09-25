Maitland have capped off a stellar 2022 campaign by adding a state title to their Newcastle Rugby League premiership.
The Pickers defeated Ron Massey Cup champions the Hills Bulls 36-12 at CommBank Stadium on Sunday, collecting their second President's Cup in three seasons.
The conference-final victory, spearheaded by halfback Brock Lamb, came a fortnight after winning the Newcastle RL decider.
Maitland won a COVID-born President's Cup in 2020, played over three months rather than an end-of-year competition.
They lost only twice in 22 appearances throughout this year, winning 10 straight games to round out proceedings.
Maitland opened the President's Cup showdown with back-to-back tries three minutes apart, making it 12-0 inside the first quarter.
Pickers winger James Bradley crossed in the corner in the ninth minute after a looping cut-out ball from fullback Daniel Langbridge. Centre Gary Anderson had made a tackle over the sideline from a kick return to help gain possession deep in opposition territory. Brock Lamb added the extras from the sideline.
Langbridge pounced on a loose ball under the sticks in the 12th minute, cleaning up a mistake on the try line. Lamb converted to double Maitland's advantage.
Hills struck back midway through the first half, helping make it 12-6 when prop Tim Robinson crashed over to the right of the posts. Pickers second-rower Lincoln Smith had a try disallowed at the other end of the field just prior.
Lamb's penalty goal from 30m out in front to make it 14-6 in the 26th minute.
Brad Keighran's penalty attempt for Hills struck the upright in the 35th minute.
On the stroke of half-time Maitland centre Matt Soper-Lawler produced a length-of-the field effort, turning around what was an almost-certain try at the other end. Grubbering from the ground 10m out from his own line, chipping ahead with his knee before regathering and sprinting home for an impressive solo play. Lamb;s fourth goal made it 20-6 at the main break.
Sam Anderson and Peter Wilson both underwent HIAs during the first half.
Lamb waltzed over in the 45th minute, dummying and running inside the attacking 20m zone. He converted his own try for a 20-point lead.
Damon Smith scored for Hills to make it 26-12 in the 54th minute.
Hills second-rower Tyler Cassel was put on report and given 10 minutes in the sin bin for a late tackle on Lamb, who stayed on but was heavily strapped. Pickers five-eighth Chad O'Donnell kicked the ensuing penalty goal to make it 28-12.
Anderson was put on report for a high tackle.
Keighran was marched to the sin bin, briefly reducing Hills to 11 men with around 10 minutes remaining. O'Donnell's penalty goal made it 30-12.
Perry Le Brocque crossed in the corner and O'Donnell converted from the sideline in the 73rd minute.
Pickers pro James taylor went to sin bin late.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
