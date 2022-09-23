Newcastle Herald
Belmont Seagulls in 30th consecutive Newcastle baseball grand final when they pay Toronto Tigers at Boomerang Field on September 25, 2022

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
September 23 2022 - 8:00pm
Belmont's Mitch Ellison and Chris Hook, at the back, are hoping to end Toronto's premiership streak on Sunday. At the front are Toronto players and brothers Boss Moanaroa, Moko Moanaroa and Tehuringa Moanaroa. Picture by Simone De Peak

It has been three years in the making, but Belmont finally get to play their 30th straight first-grade grand final in Newcastle baseball while Toronto are eyeing a fourth consecutive premiership.

