Teenage Knights halfback Jesse Southwell is more than ready to play finals football, her teammates say.
Southwell, Newcastle's chief playmaker at only 17 years of age, will make her finals debut when the Knights take on the St George Illawarra Dragons at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday.
The Cameron Park product has hit the ground running in her first NRLW campaign, helping Newcastle win four of five games to finish the regular season second.
It will all be on the line for the side in this weekend's do-or-die clash but Knights fullback Tamika Upton has no doubt Southwell is up to the task of guiding Newcastle to a maiden grand final.
"People call her a rising star but she's definitely not rising, she is already a star," Upton, who returns on Sunday after missing the past two games, said.
"She is very level-headed for a young kid and has got so much experience in others sports, as well as rugby league.
"She bosses us around pretty well, so I think she'll be fine."
Southwell's halves partner Kirra Dibb, eight years her senior at 25, believes the finals will simply be the next step for her teammate, who won a Commonwealth Games gold medal playing rugby sevens in the weeks prior to the NRLW season.
"She has shown her age and experience level in rugby league has not affected her ability at the highest level in the NRLW," Dibb said.
"It's been incredible to play with Jesse, she is obviously a very talented young player.
"She has really brought an energy to our team which that youth and excitement does bring. I think she has been really key for us."
Dibb, one of the league's most experienced halves having made 16 appearances at the Warriors, Roosters and Knights, is confident Newcastle can get past the Dragons to make the grand final.
"I don't think it will be a disappointment if we don't make it, but I do think from the work that we've put in and how much the girls have been willing to do for each other... we have earned that right if we get there," she said.
"But we've got to play the game that is ahead of us."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.