Kirra Dibb admits 2022 has, so far, been a "very good year of footy".
Recalled for the Sky Blues and holding aloft the State of Origin trophy, named the NSW Women's Premiership most valuable player just this week and helping the Newcastle Knights go from NRLW wooden spooners to title contenders.
However, ahead of what's virtually a home game for Dibb at Gosford this weekend, the experienced playmaker says there's still a couple of more goals to kick before the calendar flips over.
"So far it's been a very good year of footy and I'm very grateful for the opportunities that I've had," Dibb told the Newcastle Herald.
"But as much as it's been a really good year hopefully we can finish off with a couple more successes and go into Christmas a very happy person."
A maiden NRLW premiership and World Cup campaign are within reach for Dibb during the next few months.
The Knights have only the last round left before the NRLW finals series while Jillaroos selectors are no doubt close to revealing their squad for the international tournament which kicks off in England on October 15.
Dibb, also an exercise physiologist, hopes to book her ticket alongside several Newcastle teammates.
"I really hope so. I've been fortunate to pull on the Jillaroos jersey once before," she said.
"The premiership is definitely my first focus and what we can do for the Knights, but I would love and be very honoured to be able to pull on a jersey for that World Cup campaign and be involved with the squad in any manner.
"Hopefully we [the Knights] can produce some good footy and have a few World Cup jerseys within our squad as well."
The 25-year-old, pairing up in Newcastle's halves this season with teenager Jesse Southwell, puts her own run of top form down to multiple factors.
"I think outside of footy I've probably had a lot of personal growth and inside of footy I've been very fortunate to be in environments which allow me to thrive," she said.
Born and bred on the Central Coast, where her parents still reside at Copacabana, Dibb rose through the rugby league ranks from Kincumber to Erina and eventually Berkeley Vale.
However, Sunday's NRLW clash against the St George Illawarra Dragons marks her first at the region's stadium.
"It is a home game for me, but I've never played at Central Coast Stadium before. I'm pumped. I know school friends and old teachers that are coming along. My parents still live down there as well," she said.
