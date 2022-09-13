Newcastle Herald
Home/National Sport/A-League

A-League soccer, 2022: Jets young gun Archie Goodwin out to strike on international stage

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
September 13 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Jets striker Archie Goodwin has been selected in the Australian under-20s side to play against England, Chile and Morocco in Spain. Picture by Grant Sproule (Jets Media)

ARCHIE Goodwin has achieved a lot in a short space of time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.