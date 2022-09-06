Rejigged Jets in a good place one month out from A-League kick off

"Dartsmelia is someone we identified early on but we had some challenges in getting him released from his former club," he said. "He was one of the more talented players coming through the Georgian system, who unfortunately ended up at a club which had some difficulties financially and he had to stay there. He captained the national youth team as a No.10 and is a very creative player. He is a couple of years younger but Mikeltadze was the one who alerted us about him.