Rejigged Jets in a good place one month out from A-League kick off

ONE month out from the start of the A-League season, Newcastle Jets coach Arthur Papas couldn't be much happier.
Georgian attacker Beka Dartsmelia - the final piece to the puzzle - arrives this week.
Advertisement
High-profile recruit Reno Piscopo opened his account with a stunning volley in a high-quality friendly against Wellington Phoenix.
Callum Timmins started his first game in the same hit out and former Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson played good minutes.
Teenage sensation Archie Goodwin is fit and firing.
Brandon O'Neill missed the Wellington trial with a slight niggle but there are no major injury concerns.
Papas is yet to decide on a starting XI, but with friendlies against Western Sydney and Melbourne Victory to play, the side is on track for the round one showdown with arch rivals Central Coast in Gosford on October 8.
"A lot can change between now and the start of the season," Papas said. "There are games to play which can throw up different curve balls in regards to availability. But I think we are in a good spot.
"Physically, I can see we are in a good spot.
"We have done some really good work," Papas said. "The training camp in Coffs Harbour was very important.
"We had an opportunity to spend some time with each other away from the day-to-day training routine of Maitland. It gave us an opportunity to get closer and build more understanding. I would say we are in a stronger position than this time last year."
Apart from striker Beka Mikeltadze and Goodwin, the front third is full of new arrivals.
It has taken time for the fresh faces to get accustomed to Papas' high-tempo aggressive game plan, but the coach saw plenty of good signs in the 3-all draw with Wellington on Sunday.
"We played three 45-minute periods and the the first 45 was probably our best since we got the group together. It allowed us to see some things that we have been working on against a relatively strong team, who have had a solid pre-season and have recruited well."
Papas expects Dartsmelia, 22, to add another dimension to the attack.
"Dartsmelia is someone we identified early on but we had some challenges in getting him released from his former club," he said. "He was one of the more talented players coming through the Georgian system, who unfortunately ended up at a club which had some difficulties financially and he had to stay there. He captained the national youth team as a No.10 and is a very creative player. He is a couple of years younger but Mikeltadze was the one who alerted us about him.
"We have a couple more matches against a-League teams. That has been the biggest challenge. We can't get enough matches and we need a lot of matches. We would like a couple more but there have been some challenges around getting more matches, especially in Newcastle."
Advertisement
Meanwhile, the Jets A-League women's side have added Adamstown Rosebud defender Leia Puxty to the roster.
** Hunter Sports High will play for third spot in the Bill Turner Cup after a heart-breaking 2-1 loss to Endeavour Sports High in the semi-final at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility on Tuesday.
A product of the Jets academy, Puxty has represented the Young Matildas and played for Adamstown for the past three years.
Hunter Sports High will on Wednesday meet Brisbane's Anglican Grammar School, who lost the other semi to Narrabeen Sports High 5-4 on penalties after the scores were locked at 1-1 at the end of extra-time.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.