KNIGHTS fullback Tamika Upton has been named to return from injury for this weekend's last-round NRLW clash as three of her Newcastle teammates scored NSW Rugby League awards.
Upton (calf) is poised to wear the No.1 jersey against the St George Illawarra Dragons at Central Coast Stadium on Sunday (3:45pm) in what shapes as a virtual preview for the play-offs.
With both sides sharing second spot and because of other ladder standings, the Knights and Dragons (3-1) are likely to meet each other again in a semi-final at Suncorp Stadium the following weekend regardless of any upcoming result.
Tuesday's squad announcement, which also included an under-investigation Caitlin Moran on Newcastle's bench, followed Knights trio Caitlan Johnston, Kirra Dibb and Jessica Gentle receiving state prizes in Sydney the night before.
Knights prop Johnston picked up the inaugural Sky Blues Award, chosen by players, after her State of Origin debut for NSW against Queensland a few months ago.
The 21-year-old now has her sights set on higher representative honours, eyeing the Jillaroos squad for a World Cup campaign which starts in England next month.
"I hope I'm in that green and gold jersey at the end of the year. That's always been a goal of mine to be in the Aussie side," Johnston told NSWRL media.
"I was 18th woman a few years ago so I definitely want to be in that squad."
Knights five-eighth Dibb was voted NSW Women's Premiership player of the year following her 2022 campaign with the ladder-topping North Sydney Bears.
Gentle, part of the Knights' extended squad, picked up Country women's player of the year after her performances for the Central Coast Roosters. The multi-sport talent Gentle featured in Newcastle's 22-player list on Tuesday along with Kayla Romaniuk.
Upton and centre Bobbi Law (hip), also named to come back, both missed Sunday's 18-16 loss to unbeaten leaders the Sydney Roosters at Allianz Stadium.
Moran, who played against the defending champions on the weekend, is awaiting the outcome of an NRL integrity-unit investigation into a social-media controversy.
Meanwhile, Knights co-captain Millie Boyle has been nominated for the Veronica White Medal based on her community work.
