Knights rally around Caitlin Moran as NRL investigates social-media post

NEWCASTLE Knights officials are hoping for understanding, rather than punishment, as they await the outcome of an NRL integrity-unit investigation into a social-media controversy involving NRLW player Caitlin Moran.
Moran, who is Indigenous, posted a comment on Instagram on Friday after the death of Queen Elizabeth, which was deleted eight hours later.
Her post attracted fierce criticism from high-profile radio commentator Ray Hadley, who claimed it was "perhaps the most reprehensible thing I've ever seen connected to rugby league" and called for Moran to be suspended.
The Knights said on Monday they were unable to comment while the matter was in the hands of the integrity unit.
But behind the scenes, it is understood they have taken a sympathetic viewpoint.
While nobody at the club is condoning Moran's online outburst, there is a feeling that the first-season player did not appreciate the profile of the NRLW competition.
She is believed to have been shocked by the attention her post received.
Knights coach Ron Griffiths, who like Moran is Aboriginal, said after Sunday's 18-16 loss to Sydney Roosters that "the relationship between Indigenous people and the monarchy is certainly a complicated one".
"At the end of the day, if Caitlin has done something, it will be investigated by the integrity unit and we will work our way through the process," Griffiths said.
Griffiths said it was a shame that the issue had overshadowed Moran's courage in returning from a long-term injury.
The 25-year-old helped Australia win the World Cup in 2017, kicking a field goal in the final against New Zealand, and signed to join Brisbane Broncos in the inaugural NRLW season, in 2018.
But she suffered a major knee injury a month before that competition kicked off, and it was not until two weeks ago, when she came off the bench in Newcastle's win against Parramatta, that she finally made her NRLW debut.
Against the Roosters, she was again used as an interchange impact player and showed signs of class, setting up a try for back-rower Yasmin Clydsdale.
"We believe that she's going from strength to strength," Griffiths said.
"Over the last two weeks, we've seen her energy at training, and certainly her presence at training, she's making it felt. She's extremely skilful, and no doubt at the back end of the year she'll do a great job for us."
Meanwhile, Griffiths was hopeful dynamic fullback Tamika Upton would return from a calf injury in Sunday's final round of the regular season, against St George Illawarra in Gosford.
"Probably at a pinch she could have played [against the Roosters], but it was just more so monitoring things and making sure that she's right to go for the back end of the year," Griffiths said. "If we feel like there's any risk next week, we certainly won't play her. But she should be ready to go."
Newcastle prop Caitlan Johnston has escaped with a warning after being charged with a grade-one high tackle on Sunday.
