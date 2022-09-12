Newcastle Herald
Knights rally around Caitlin Moran as NRL investigates social-media post

By Robert Dillon
Updated September 12 2022 - 10:36am, first published 9:30am
Knights utility back Caitlin Moran. Picture by Simone De Peak

NEWCASTLE Knights officials are hoping for understanding, rather than punishment, as they await the outcome of an NRL integrity-unit investigation into a social-media controversy involving NRLW player Caitlin Moran.

