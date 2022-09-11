Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Hunter rugby union 2022: Two Blues hang tough to beat Maitland despite controversial Ben Ham send-off

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated September 11 2022 - 8:38am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Replacement lock Will Archer reaches out to score in Wanderers' 22-17 win over Maitland in the minor semi-final. Picture by Stewart Hazell

WANDERERS overcame a controversial red card to captain Ben Ham to record one of the most courageous wins in club history, holding on to beat Maitland 22-17 in a epic minor semi-final at No.2 Sportsground on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.