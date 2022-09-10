MEREWETHER coach Jamie Lind has labelled them Hamilton's 'big dogs" and believes Chris Hemi and Taufa Kinikini stand between the Greens and direct passage to the Hunter Rugby Union grand final.
Merewether take on Hamilton in the major semi-final at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
Advertisement
Stopping Hemi and Kinikini will be a priority.
The Kiwis have taken the competition by storm.
A barnstorming prop, Hemi has crossed for an incredible 23 tries.
Kinikini, though not as destructive close to the try-line, has been the Hawks' go-to man at the lineout and provides go forward from the back of the scrum.
"Hamilton have embedded knowledge," Lind said. "Firstly on how to get to finals and then how to win them. And they have a couple of big dogs there. The key is to get on top of Hemi and Kinikini."
Under coach Marty Berry, Hamilton play a more expansive game than in the past. The pack is split in two and forwards integrate with the backs. Hemi often runs the ball two passes off the ruck.
"I would say, if anything, he is a reluctant prop," Lind said. "If you are built like that you get landed there no matter your skill set. He is looking for a mismatch.
"Our guys are aware of that. It is pretty hard for him to slip under the radar given he has scored 20-plus tries. I don't think there are many players in any position let alone a front-rower who have scored that many tries in a season."
Merewether and Hamilton finished on 57 points, but the Greens had a superior points differential.
Both are at full strength and in form.
"What we don't have an abundance of is finals experience," lind said. "With the exception or Sam Bright and Sam Rouse I am not sure there is anyone else that has played in a first-grade final.
"The key for us is how we handle it. It is doing things you have trained to do under pressure.
"We have the best side laying the second best side. Which one is one, I don't know. we will find out at 5.30pm on Saturday."
MORE IN SPORT:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.