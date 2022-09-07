Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Hunter Rugby Union, 2022: Greens gamebreaker Lachy Milton out to scale new heights

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
September 7 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merewether No.8 lachy Milton flies high to pull in a lineout ball. The dynamic back-rower has recovered from illness and injury and will be key for the Greens against Hamilton on Saturday. Picture by Stewart Hazell

Lachy Milton could not believe his eyes when he looked at the scales - 86 kilograms!

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.