Lachy Milton could not believe his eyes when he looked at the scales - 86 kilograms!
The Merewethe back-rower hadn't been in that territory since he was 17.
A combination of the flu, tonsillitis and wisdom team over a three-month period was behind the dramatic weight loss.
Throw in a strained hamstring and it adds up to a disrupted campaign.
"It has been an interesting second half of the season," Milton said. "I played the opening eight games and haven't really played the next eight.
"Against Wanderers on Anzac Day I was 104 kilograms. Then the whole team got crook with flu and COVID and I dropped 10 kilograms. I didn't put it back on and then got sick again and lost another eight kilograms. I am back to 90 kilograms now, but I was 86 at my lowest.
"I couldn't tell you the last time I was that weight. I was 100 kilos when I left school. Maybe when I was 17, before I started drinking beer."
The 24-year-old gamebreaker is back fully fit and firing, just in time for the Greens' drive for a first premiership in 11 years.
Milton had also been playing rugby league for Central Newcastle but pulled the pin after injurying his Hamstring.
He played off the bench in the 48-0 shut out of Maitland in the last round and will start at No.8 in the major semi-final against Hamilton on Saturday.
"Health-wise everything is good," Milton said. "The past couple of weeks at training, I have been able to do everything.
"I have noticed the weight loss with lineouts. I am in the air quicker and am more agile. When I was heavier, it was harder to get me up in the air quick. I have Dave Puchert behind me. He threw me up that high the other night, I studded him in the face.
"I don't really know if being that light will affect me running at people. I have only played one game back and haven't had the chance to throw my weight around. Normally I try to avoid tacklers anyway."
Milton was arguably the most dangerous forward with the ball in hand in the competition last season.
"He has that x-factor," Merewether coach Jamie Lind said. "He can break open a game in a second. He scored with his second touch against Maitland. Unfortunately Ollie Crowe misses out for us this week. he has tackled everything and been great. Lachy gives us a point of difference."
Milton said the Greens had "unfinished business" after COVID-19 halted last season on the eve of the finals.
"We have kept a core group from last year," Milton said. "We are all pretty motivated. Last year was the 10-year anniversary of 2011 premiership. We wanted to repeat that have said this year is the year. We have unfinished business."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
