MINOR premiers Merewether are set to lose three players and Wanderers are likely to have eight out of the top two grades if they qualify for the Hunter Rugby Union (HRU) grand final after the season finale was pushed back a week.
HRU confirmed after a meeting with the clubs on Monday night that the finals series had been rescheduled following the postponement of matches last weekend due to wet weather.
Advertisement
As a result, grand finals in Premier and Divisional Rugby will now be played on September 24.
HRU was open to wearing a "financial disaster" of condensing the finals series into two weeks to ensure grand-final day remained September 17 as planned. However, the clubs could not reach agreement on an alternate option.
The three-week finals series format remains.
In first grade, Merewether (1) will tackle Hamilton (2) in the major semi-final at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday. Wanderers (3) will take on Maitland (4) in the minor semi-final on Sunday.
Merewether and Wanderers were against extending the season.
"We supported the original grand final date, September 17, because people plan their lives after that," Wanderers coach Dan Beckett said. "The reality is that we are going to lose eight players in P1 and P2. One player is booked for an operation, others have weddings, overseas contracts and general end-of-year stuff. There are no winners in this.
"The greatest resource Hunter rugby has are its players and they have to look after them. Some of these decisions don't. That's why they walk. That's disappointing."
Merewether coach Jamie Lind also faces players being unavailable.
"It looks like we might have three out," Lind said. "Two players are booked to go overseas and another up the coast.
"But the show must roll on. It was always going to be tough to get a consensus."
Fourth-placed Maitland and second-placed Hamilton were happy to extend the season. Both were against playing the preliminary final mid week, which would have kept the grand final on September 17.
HRU President Glenn Turner said clubs were informed in July of the likelihood of the grand final being pushed back if wet weather impacted on the finals series.
"We wrote to the clubs in July and again in August to inform them that in the event of wet weather the season would be extended to September 24," Turner said.
"We told the clubs we would give consideration to other options if there was a unanimous agreement and there was nothing like unanimity.
"We were very keen to make sure we did not split Divisional and the women from Premier rugby. It is their big day as well."
Advertisement
Wanderers encountered a similar situation in 2019 when the grand final was also delayed a week.
"You have to find the positives," Beckett said. "The experience we have from 2019 will hold us in good stead to deal with the situation.
"You have to find the positives. It will give Dylan Evans and others carrying injuries extra time."
If more wet weather makes No.2 Sportsground unplayable, matches will be switched to Marcellin Park in Maitland.
"All clubs are in the same boat in a sense," Turner said. "It is one of those things, you can't control the weather."
Clubs have questioned why the games last weekend weren't moved. The surface at No.2 sportsground was deemed unplayable after heavy rain overnight on Friday. The first game on Saturday was to start at 10am, which didn't allow enough time to facilitate a change in venue.
Advertisement
The fourth grade grand final, which was to be played at No.2 Sportsground on Friday night, will be moved to another ground.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.