OLIVIA Higgins will be riding quite the high into her first game against former club Sydney Roosters as the Newcastle Knights deal with another injury blow.
Five months on from claiming an NRLW premiership in the state capital, homegrown Knights hooker Higgins scored the match-winning try ahead of Sunday's top-of-the-table clash at Allianz Stadium.
But the unbeaten run and securing a finals spot has come at a cost with winger Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly left out of Newcastle's squad named on Tuesday.
Stephens-Daly has suspected ligament damage, hurting her knee during Sunday's 18-16 victory over Parramatta at home and not returning for the second half.
It's unclear how long she'll be sidelined but the Kiwi international now joins co-captain Hannah Southwell (ACL) in the casualty ward.
On the upside, the Knights welcome back both lock Simone Karpani (concussion) and winger Kiana Takairaingi (COVID) for round four.
Makenzie Weale drops back to the bench and Kyra Simon is listed as 18th player.
Higgins admits it will be somewhat of a "strange" feeling for her, Karpani, Yasmin Clydsdale and Tayla Predebon facing off with former teammates, including 2018 Golden Boot recipient Isabelle Kelly.
However, the Knights No.9 says the focus remains on Newcastle's own game.
"I've actually never played against Izzy [Kelly] at all, so that'll be tough. Obviously she's a very strong player and we'll do our best to shut her down," Higgins said.
"But like Yasy [Clydsdale] said we haven't thought too much about the opposition, Ron [coach Ron Griffiths] tends to have the focus on us so we'll just be working on making sure we're ready to go."
Higgins dived over from short range with less than three minutes remaining to level the Eels at 16-all before Kirra Dibb added the extras for Newcastle.
It was her first try this season and second in NRLW.
"I just think Millie [Boyle] did such a good job to attract so many defenders," she said.
"I could just see the marker looking directly at Millie and there was a little bit of space there. I thought I'd have a shot and got lucky.
"It was a nice feeling. I don't score very often so it was nice to get a four pointer and get the win."
The Roosters have several changes. including Chante Temara alongside sister Zahara for the first time at NRLW level and Jasmin Strange on debut.
