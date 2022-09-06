Open Banking is the first implementation of the Consumer Data Right which operates on the principles of consumers knowing exactly which data there are sharing and exactly who they are sharing it with. The CDR is overseen by the Treasury and managed by the ACCC who require any recipients of consumer data to go through a comprehensive accreditation process that imposes strict security measures that are very similar to those required by banks and other institutions that hold a large amount of sensitive customer data such as credit card details. There are rules that govern which data we are able to provide to our own customers based on their industry of level of information security.