Commonwealth Games netball gold medallists Australia look set to battle England in front of a sell-out Newcastle crowd when international netball returns to the city in October.
Netball Australia is tipped to announce on Tuesday morning that ticket sales for the match at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre on October 26 have sold out.
It will be the first fixture of a three-match series with the Roses and the first chance for Newcastle netball fans to see a game live in their home town for four years.
A sell-out crowd of 4500 turned out when the Diamonds defeated England by five goals in a thrilling encounter at the Newcastle venue in September 2018.
The England Series will continue at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena (October 30) then the Brisbane Entertainment Centre (November 3).
The Diamonds will be fresh from claiming Commonwealth Games gold after beating Jamaica 55-51 in Birmingham in August.
The England series follows the Diamonds' Constellation Cup campaign against New Zealand in October, which has two games in Australia.
