Netball international between Australia and England at Newcastle Entertainment Centre on October 26, 2022 set to be a sell-out

By Renee Valentine
September 5 2022 - 11:15pm
A 4500-strong crowd turned out at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre when Australia battled England in September 2018. Picture by Marina Neil

Commonwealth Games netball gold medallists Australia look set to battle England in front of a sell-out Newcastle crowd when international netball returns to the city in October.

