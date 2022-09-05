Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Jets Mariners academy players join forces for Hunter Sports High in pursuit of Bill Turner Cup

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
September 5 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LEADER: attacking midfielder Alex Nunes will captain Hunter Sports High against Eandeavour Sports High in the semi-final of the Bill Turner Cup at Speers point on Tuesday. Picture by Patrick Woods

THE Newcastle Jets and Central Coast Mariners may be sworn enemies, but coach Scott McCarter is banking on a mix of players from the A-League academies to lead Hunter Sports High to a second Bill Turner Cup title.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.