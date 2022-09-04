Braedyn Crowley hat-trick inspires Maitland Magpies to second NPL premiership

Maitland coach Michael Bolch said "it couldn't have been a better way to win it" after downing Lambton Jaffas 3-1 at Edden Oval on Sunday to secure a second NPL men's Northern NSW premiership for the club.
Skipper Braedyn Crowley scored a hat-trick as the Magpies (42 points) defended top spot in the final round with Jaffas (38) and Broadmeadow (41) within striking distance.
It was a sweet win for Maitland, who were one point behind Jaffas and still to play them when last season was cut two rounds short because of COVID-19.
"We put ourselves in a position to win the comp but COVID prevented that, so to get that same opportunity, at their ground, it couldn't have been a better way to win it," Bolch said. "I couldn't be more proud of the boys."
Maitland made a dream start when Crowley scored as the first minute ticked over after a clever ball from James Thompson. Crowley struck again one-on-one in the 30th when Will McFarlane pounced on a mistake and found his striker. The hat-trick came in the 53rd, with Thompson again the provider. Lambton got one back in the 68th when Kale Bradbery scored a penalty after he was fouled by keeper Paul Bitz.
The Magpies, premiers in 2019, have next week off as Magic (41) play Jaffas (38) for the right to meet them in a grand final qualifier. Broadmeadow, who needed a Jaffas win or a draw to have a shot at the title, beat bottom side Lake Macquarie 3-0 on the synthetic of LMRFF. Jeremy Wilson (25th), Bailey Wells (40th) and Keanu Moore (74th) scored as Lakes finished a man down.
At Darling Street Oval, Olympic secured fifth spot and an elimination final against Charlestown (34) with a 1-0 win over Weston. The hosts led in the 40th minute when Jared Muller found Jackson Burston with a ball over the top and he finished from close range. Olympic went to 34 points and out of reach of Edgeworth and Valentine, who played at Jack McLaughlan Oval.
The Eagles won 2-1 to finish sixth on 32. Valentine, who started the day equal with Olympic on 31 points but 14 goals behind, fell to seventh. Edgeworth went ahead in the 10th minute via Archie Finn but Valentine equalised in the 37th through Nick Cowburn. Jarryd Sutherland knocked in the winner in the 72nd.
Also, Cooks Hill beat a 10-man Adamstown 3-0.
** The only match of a catch-up round in NPLW - Olympic v Charlestown on Saturday at Darling Street Oval - was washed out.
** The Jets youth sides won their NPL NSW League Three grand finals on Saturday night. The under 20s defeated UNSW FC 3-0 with goals from Lachlan Griffiths, Joseph Smith and Isaac Smith. The youth side then beat Nepean FC 2-1 thanks to a late winner from Ben Van Dorssen.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
