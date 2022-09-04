Braedyn Crowley hat-trick inspires Maitland Magpies to second NPL premiership

Maitland made a dream start when Crowley scored as the first minute ticked over after a clever ball from James Thompson. Crowley struck again one-on-one in the 30th when Will McFarlane pounced on a mistake and found his striker. The hat-trick came in the 53rd, with Thompson again the provider. Lambton got one back in the 68th when Kale Bradbery scored a penalty after he was fouled by keeper Paul Bitz.