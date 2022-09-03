Newcastle Herald
Who will be the three new inductees into the Newcastle Knights' Hall of Fame?

By Robert Dillon
September 3 2022 - 3:30am
The Knights' original Hall of Fame inductees, Paul Harragon, Michael Hagan, Matt Gidley, Andrew Johns and the late Allan McMahon, represented by Glenys McMahon, and Allan Bell. Picture by Peter Stoop
Tony Butterfield and Danny Buderus were inducted in 2014.
Mark Sargent, the Knights' first-ever Kangaroo, was another 2014 inductee.

KNIGHTS Old Boys chairman Steve Crowe is confident the three newcomers who will be inducted into the club's Hall of Fame on Saturday night will meet with unanimous approval, but he admits there were plenty of other worthy candidates.

