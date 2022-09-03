Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle Rugby League: Dean Morris hat-trick helps Macquarie Scorpions book grand final spot, edge out Cessnock Goannas in cracking contest

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated September 3 2022 - 6:34am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Macquarie's Dean Morris. Picture by Peter Lorimer.

In a cracking game of footy that had four lead changes and hung in the balance with seasons on the line, Macquarie eventually edged out Cessnock to qualify for next weekend's grand final.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.