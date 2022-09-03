Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Killarney Vale through to Black Diamond Cup grand final as Cardiff end Newcastle City's season

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated September 3 2022 - 8:06am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cardiff's Billy King and Newcastle City's Bailey Davico leap for the ball at Pasterfield Sports Complex. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Killarney Vale have booked their place in the Black Diamond Cup grand final after defeating Terrigal Avoca in the qualifying final on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.