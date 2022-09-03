Killarney Vale have booked their place in the Black Diamond Cup grand final after defeating Terrigal Avoca in the qualifying final on Saturday.
The Bombers got off to a flying start on home turf at Adelaide Street Oval, kicking four goals in the first quarter and two in the second to hold a 38-15 lead at half-time.
The contest slightly slowed up in the final two quarters and the scoring was almost even with both sides kicking three goals.
But the strong start proved the difference with the Bombers 9.5 (59) claiming their third win this season over the Panthers 5.4 (34).
In the elimination final, a seven-goal second quarter helped Cardiff 9.8 (62) beat crosstown rivals Newcastle City 4.4 (28).
After failing to post a point in the opening quarter, the Hawks notched 45 points in the second to take a 45-13 lead into the main break.
Neither side managed to get the upper hand after half-time with the windy conditions proving a challenge at Pasterfield Sports Complex.
City's season is now over while Cardiff will face Terrigal Avoca in a do-or-die preliminary final at Feighan Oval next week.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
