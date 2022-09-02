Matt Vukovich got a run in first grade on debut for Cardiff Hawks "by accident" because he turned up late to the reserve-grade fixture.
It was his first-ever game of Australian rules football.
Thirteen years on, the Hawks stalwart will get to make his 150th appearance for the club in today's do-or-die Black Diamond Cup clash with Newcastle City.
The veteran defender, who started at the Hawks in 2009 aged 22 - having never played the sport before - will "finally" achieve the milestone in the elimination final at Pasterfield Sport Complex.
Originally from Port Macquarie and now based in Adamstown, Vukovich was inspired to give footy a crack by the family of his now wife Sheree who hailed from Broken Hill and loved their AFL.
Sheree plays for Cardiff's women's side, who take on City in the qualifying final of their Cup competition before the men's 1.30pm match.
One of two Hawks to notch up 150 Cup games this season, the other skipper Jack Pratt, Vukovich has seen plenty of players come and go in his time, but he rates this year's outfit among the best he has been a part of.
Under new coach Danny Priest, Cardiff ended the regular season third after nine wins and six losses. It was their best result since 2019 and a huge improvement on running eighth after 10 rounds last season before the competition was cancelled.
"We had a good start but we had a bit of a dip through the middle," Vukovich, 35, said. "But back end of the year we've had a good run. This time last year, we had 12 players sidelined with injuries. This year, almost everyone is fit and ready to go."
Cardiff and City have played out three tight contests this year, all at Pasterfield. Cardiff won 79-61 in the opening round in April and 74-61 last month. City claimed an 87-67 win in July.
Vukovich, who will again mark gun City forward Mitch Crawford, reckons his side "have got the talent there" to progress into the finals but can't look past today's game.
"We've got the guys to do it, that's for sure," he said.
"We've got the belief as well. I think that's half the battle sometimes ... but we'll compete on every play and put in four quarters."
The Hawks are without Jay Pitto, who tore his ACL last game and will miss the finals.
City coach Mitch Knight said his side was near full-strength, missing only Connor Murray (ankle) and Jackson Crawford (travel). He expects another close game.
"We've had a good week on the track and are refreshed, we're raring to go," he said.
"They're a good team and we match up pretty evenly. It's a tough ask on their home deck, but we're confident we can get the job done."
Minor premiers Killarney Vale host Terrigal Avoca at Adelaide Street Oval in the qualifying final. The Bombers' only loss in 15 games this year was to the Panthers at home in late July.
The 44-38 defeat came after two consecutive wins over their local rivals. They claimed a 62-48 win at home back in May - their first victory over the Panthers since 2010 - then won 23-16 in driving rain at Hylton Moore Oval in early July. Next week's preliminary final will be held at Feighan Oval.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
