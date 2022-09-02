Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Black Diamond Cup: Cardiff Hawks defender Matt Vukovich to play 150th game in elimination final against Newcastle City

MM
By Max McKinney
September 2 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Matt Vukovich got a run in first grade on debut for Cardiff Hawks "by accident" because he turned up late to the reserve-grade fixture.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.