Cardiff coach Liam Gibson is banking on enthusiasm and energy as his young Hawks face five-time champions Newcastle City in the Black Diamond Cup Women's qualifying final at Pasterfield Sports Complex on Saturday.
While the Blues went undefeated on the way to securing the minor premiership with 60 points, Cardiff (52) produced their best ever effort in the Hunter Central Coast AFL competition by finishing second.
Advertisement
The Hawks only sustained three losses in 16 outings - all to City.
The Blues were 65-point winners in round one but the gap was reduced to 21 points in both of their other exchanges.
"They're such an established side and they're so good," Gibson said. "Our main aim is to basically bring the energy. We've got this young side and anything can happen. We're hoping for a close contest and that's all we can ask of our girls.
"We've never finished this high before and played in this type of final, so it's a great achievement for them."
Cardiff will be led by Danika Spamer, who earned the 2020 Black Diamond Cup Women's best and fairest accolade, but have lost co-captain Clare Cummings to a knee injury in a huge blow.
Gibson said a focus would be on closing down the likes of Sarah Halvorsen, who played two AFLW seasons with the Giants.
"She has a big impact and is a player we'll be keeping close tabs on," Gibson said. "They've also got some really good forwards in Meaghan MacDonald and Molly Simpson - both of those girls are really talented athletes.
"Their forward line is really well-drilled. They kicked so many goals throughout the year. But we're really proud of our backline and our midfield - that's probably our strength, so it will be a really good contest."
City coach Jon Clark was confident in his team's ability but wary of the young Hawks.
"They've got a great young core group coming through the ranks as well as a couple of experienced players," Clark said.
"They've got a nice even balanced side from what I've seen and they play real fast football. The girls and myself are really looking forward to the contest.
"Everyone strives to beat the undefeated side and, come finals time, that's always a possibility because everything changes - the pressure and intensity increases."
The winner of the match, which is being played at 11.10am, will progress directly to the September 17 grand final.
Third-placed Terrigal Avoca play fourth-placed Killarney Vale in the elimination final at Adelaide Street Oval (12pm) on Saturday.
In the Black Diamond Plate Women's on Saturday, Cardiff play Newcastle City at Pasterfield Sports Complex (9am) in the qualifying final 2 and Lake Macquarie take on Terrigal Avoca in the semi-final at Adelaide Street Oval (9.45am).
MORE IN SPORT:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.