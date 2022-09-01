Knights prop Caitlan Johnston says Newcastle's recruitment of powerhouse forwards Millie Boyle and Tayla Predebon has helped put an extra spring in her step this season.
Johnston has hit the ground running this season after injury ruled her out of most of the club's inaugural campaign earlier this year.
Advertisement
The 21-year-old made 102 metres from 10 runs in Newcastle's 16-12 victory over the Gold Coast on Sunday.
Her efforts over 53 minutes followed a shorter 38-minute stint in the side's 32-14 win over Brisbane in the opening round, when she scored a try and made seven tackle breaks.
Johnston, and fellow props Boyle and Predebon, have made a damaging front-row rotation with the later two each making well over 100 metres in the opening two games.
Johnston said she had been inspired by Boyle, the side's skipper, leading the way as a fellow starting prop and Predebon, a premiership-winner with the Roosters last season who has proved a force off the bench.
"To have Tayla and Millie there next to me on the field is something I really do enjoy," she said. "I know I can trust them.
"Tayla is going to put those big hits on when we need them and I know I can rely on Millie for those 1 per cent plays because she's just such a hard worker."
Johnston and Boyle will start up front again when Newcastle host Parramatta at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday.
It was against Parramatta in Newcastle's first game last season that Johnston suffered the elbow injury that ruled her out of the remaining four matches.
The injury was coupled with a shattering last-minute loss to the Eels, who kicked a field goal to claim a 13-12 victory.
Johnston said Sunday's game, which kicks off at the more family-friendly time of midday before the men's 2pm NRL match, presented an opportunity to avenge last season's loss.
"There's a bit of redemption coming for that one," the Belmont product said.
"I don't want to lose to them again and obviously with the injury it was a big toll on me and the team. I'm definitely looking forward to ripping in this weekend."
A victory over Parramatta will all but assure Newcastle a spot in the top four and place in the finals because the bottom three sides, including the Eels, are yet to win a game.
The Eels lost 16-10 to the Dragons last week in an improvement on their opening-round 38-16 defeat to the Roosters.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Advertisement
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.