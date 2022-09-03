Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

West Leagues Balance beat University of Newcastle in the Newcastle championship netball grand final at National Park on September 3

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated September 3 2022 - 8:16am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
West Leagues Balance celebrate their win in the Newcastle championship netball grand final at National Park on Saturday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

It was three years in the making but West Leagues Balance have continued their domination of Newcastle netball by beating University of Newcastle 51-38 in the championship grand final held in wind-swept conditions at National Park on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.