The Newcastle Knights have conquered every challenge so far in their second NRLW campaign and coach Ron Griffiths has no doubts they will also rise to the occasion against defending champions Sydney Roosters.
Both teams are unbeaten after three starts and meet in a top-of-the-table clash at Allianz Stadium on Sunday.
The Knights have already secured an historic first NRLW finals appearance after beating Brisbane, the Titans and Parramatta.
They could take top spot on the ladder with another victory, but Giffiths maintained the focus was on continued development of a relatively new group.
"What it's a test of is our mettle, our defensive resolve," Griffiths said.
"We've faced some adversity. On Saturday morning we went down and told a player she couldn't play because she didn't pass a HIA. We prepared all week for her to play, so we brought in another player who had never played rugby league in her life.
"All this weekend is for us is further development and a test of our mental resolve, which we have in spades and you'll see that this weekend."
Winger Jakiya Whitfeld was one of three players who made their NRLW debuts last weekend and the 21-year-old has retained her place in the starting side for the Roosters clash.
Kiana Takairaingi (COVID) returns on the other wing after missing Newcastle's last-gasp 18-16 win over the Eels at McDonald Jones Stadium last Sunday, taking the place of injured Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly.
The New Zealand international could miss the rest of the NRLW season after tearing the Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) in her knee.
"She'll be four to six weeks at this point in time," Griffiths said. "We'll know more next week. She's had a scan but that's the early diagnosis ... obviously it's tough because if it is four to six weeks there's a chance that the year could be over."
Lock Simone Karpani has also been named in the squad to play the Roosters after sitting out the Eels match through concussion.
Karpani is part of a contingent of Knights players going up against their former team this weekend along with Olivia Higgins, Yasmin Clydsdale and Tayla Predebon.
While Griffiths has not looked to those players for inside information on their opposition, he expects their experience at the Roosters to prove pivotal this weekend.
"They won a grand final so they've played in some big games," Griffiths said.
"So when you're looking for big-game experience, it's important that they've played at that level and they've had success. That's where it helps."
