Newcastle Knights warhorse Tyson Frizell named player of the season

INSPIRATIONAL forward Tyson Frizell was last night awarded the Danny Buderus Medal as Newcastle's 2022 player of the season.
Frizell battled a long-term rib injury to play in 21 of Newcastle's 24 games, averaging 31 tackles and 108 metres per appearance.
The 30-year-old captained Newcastle in five games and his early-season form was recognised when he was named in the NSW extended squad before Origin I.
Prop David Klemmer was recognised by his teammates as the player's player, after his consistently wholehearted contributions across 18 games.
English import Dom Young received two prizes: the Gladiator Award, chosen by the club's Old Boys, and the Knight in Shining Armour Award, for a try-saving tackle he made on Canterbury flyer Josh Addo-Carr.
Powerful forward Leo Thompson, who joined the Knights as an unknown from Canberra in the pre-season, was named rookie of the year.
Co-captain Jayden Brailey was honoured as community player of the year.
Hooker Luke Huth was named NSW Cup player of the year and players' player.
