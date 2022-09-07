Rugby League: Newcastle Rebels rejoining Country Championships in 2023

NEWCASTLE Rugby League's flagship representative side the Rebels are poised to return to the NSW Country Championships next year.
No official announcement has yet been made but the Newcastle Herald understands an email was circulated recently indicating the Rebels are part of the 2023 tournament.
Advertisement
Knockout matches are slated for the month of March, prior to regular club competitions kicking off, with Newcastle likely up against neighbours Central Coast in round one.
MORE IN SPORT:
The Rebels last played a NSW Country Championships in 2017, going down in what was an under-23 final, and claimed the men's senior title in 2016.
Newcastle RL changed affiliation from Country RL to NSWRL before the 2019 merger of the state bodies.
They played friendlies against Ron Massey Cup outfits in 2018 and 2019. Daniel Abraham coached this year's Rebels program, a one-off game down in Canberra after Illawarra withdrew from the second.
* NEXT season's Newcastle RL competition structure still remains up in the air, but meetings planned with NSWRL officials after this weekend's decider may help finalise proceedings.
The Northern Hawks are in the mix to become the 11th team in first grade, but a promotion bid hangs in the balance for a second straight year.
* THE Newcastle RL trophy won't be the only thing up for grabs this weekend, with the respective mayors of Maitland (Pickers) and Lake Macquarie (Scorpions) vowing to fly the flag of the 2022 premiers for a week after Sunday's grand final.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.