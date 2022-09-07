Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Rugby League: Newcastle Rebels rejoining Country Championships in 2023

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
September 7 2022 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland captain Alex Langbridge representing Newcastle in 2019. The NSW Country Championships are on the radar for 2023. Picture by Marina Neil.

NEWCASTLE Rugby League's flagship representative side the Rebels are poised to return to the NSW Country Championships next year.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.