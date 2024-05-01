Minister says Bonza survival 'unlikely' as customers look for refunds

Federal Transport Minister Catherine King says it is "unlikely" Bonza airlines will survive being placed into voluntary administration.
The airline grounded all its flights on Tuesday, including those from Newcastle to Queensland, after creditors of its US parent company repossessed its four planes.
Bonza has cancelled services until Friday, but Ms King told ABC on Wednesday morning that the company's future looked bleak.
"The administrators, we've been speaking to them overnight. They're trying to get the airline back up and running," she said.
"I think they've got to look at the books a fair bit. It's unlikely that will happen."
She said customers would need to contact Bonza or the administrators "to find out what the next steps are".
One Newcastle customer, reacting to the surprise shutdown on the Newcastle Herald's Facebook page, said: "Great well I hope I get a refund."
Another customer wrote that the airline's demise had cost her holiday group money.
"We had a group of 8 that have now had to re-book all our flights at a much higher cost so we don't lose our planned holiday," she wrote.
"Just added another $1000 dollars per couple to our trip."
Ms King said customers who had paid for future flights would become creditors of the company if it was wound up.
"That is normally the case in a voluntary administration like that," she said.
She encouraged customers to head to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission website to find information about their rights when a company entered voluntary administration.
REPORTED EARLIER
New airline Bonza has gone into administration, grounding flights from Newcastle to Queensland and its other regional services.
Bonza issued a statement on Tuesday morning saying it had "temporarily suspended services due to be operated today as discussions are currently under way regarding the ongoing viability of the business".
Hours later, after a board meeting, the company founded by former Virgin executive Tim Jordan was listed in external administration on the Australian Securities and Investments Commission website.
The airline's website is no longer taking bookings.
The Australian Financial Review quoted an industry source saying the company's creditors had repossessed its fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft.
Bonza started flying from Newcastle to the Whitsunday coast and Sunshine Coast in March 2023, clocking up 65,000 passengers on the two routes in its first year.
The first-year passenger numbers suggest the Bonza flights in and out of Newcastle were operating at about 61 per cent capacity.
Bonza's demise appeared to take Newcastle Airport by surprise after the airport's management said on Tuesday morning that "we look forward to the resumption of services as soon as possible".
The budget airline scrapped five of its routes in July last year citing a lack of sustainable demand for flights and cut back its Newcastle to Sunshine Coast service from four to three flights a week.
Months later it "indefinitely delayed" the anticipated launch of new routes to and from the Gold Coast in the lead-up to Christmas.
Bonza launched in January 2023 offering flights for regional cities along Australia's east coast such as Newcastle and Albury in NSW, Mildura in Victoria and Cairns, Mackay and Bundaberg in Queensland.
The low-cost airline has operated a twice-weekly service from Newcastle to the Whitsundays.
Federal Transport Minister Catherine King said she had spoken with Qantas and Virgin executives and both airlines "stand ready to assist stranded passengers needing to get home".
"My department has reached out to Bonza, and our expectation is that they keep passengers informed of their options and their consumer rights," she said.
"My department is in the process of establishing a hotline for stranded passengers."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.