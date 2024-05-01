Police fire gun during dramatic arrest of knife-wielding man

SPECIALIST anti-bikie squad police say they were forced to fire a gun after they were confronted by a knife-wielding man during a dramatic arrest in the Hunter on Tuesday morning.
The specialist Raptor Squad team investigating drug and firearm crime across Maitland and West Ryde - codenamed Strike Force Stranraer - swooped on a home at Gillieston Heights about 6.25am.
Police say when they arrived they were "confronted" by 26-year-old Jason Robert McAlister, who was allegedly armed with two hunting-style knives.
The face-off prompted a Raptor Squad officer to discharge their police firearm before Mr McAlister was arrested.
Police confirmed no one was injured during the ordeal and the 26-year-old man at the home was taken into custody.
The man was taken to Maitland police station where was charged with a string of weapon and drug supply offences.
Mr McAlister appeared in Maitland Local Court on Tuesday charged with supplying a pistol to an unauthorised person, using an offensive weapon, using an offensive weapon to prevent a police investigation, supplying a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug and participating in a criminal group.
He did not enter any pleas or apply for bail on Tuesday and the matter was adjourned to Newcastle Local Court in June.
Police said a review into the discharge of the firearm by the Raptor Squad officer had commenced.
Investigations under Strike Force Stranraer continue, and anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Strike Force Stranraer was established in May last year by the State Crime Command's Raptor Squad to investigate the alleged supply of drugs and firearms in the Maitland and West Ryde areas.
To date, 12 people have been charged and remain before the courts.
Three of those alleged offenders were arrested at Stockland Green Hills in October last year when the strike force carried out simultaneous raids across the Hunter and parts of Sydney.
The trio were hit with 58 allegations between them.
