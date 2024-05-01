Newcastle Herald
Police fire gun during dramatic arrest of knife-wielding man

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated May 1 2024 - 2:05pm, first published 1:42pm
Strike Force Stranraer seized items and arrested people during raids in October last year. Pictures by NSW Police
Strike Force Stranraer seized items and arrested people during raids in October last year. Pictures by NSW Police

SPECIALIST anti-bikie squad police say they were forced to fire a gun after they were confronted by a knife-wielding man during a dramatic arrest in the Hunter on Tuesday morning.

Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Police and crime reporter at the Newcastle Herald. Email: afalkenmire@austcommunitymedia.com.au

