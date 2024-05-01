Where parking offences carry demerits: beware of school zones

DRIVERS have been urged to be vigilant travelling across the Hunter this week as school holidays come to an end and children step back into the classroom.
School zones were in play for Term 3 from Monday morning, despite many schools having a pupil-free day.
Newcastle highway patrol's Acting Inspector Glenn Swift reminded the community that offences committed in a school zone carried increased penalties.
"Children are vulnerable, and have difficulty estimating speed or perceiving dangers, and we're calling upon motorists to do the right thing," he said.
Disobeying parking rules does not usually carry demerit points - but does if done in a school zone.
"There are greater demerit points for certain offences in school zones," Inspector Swift said.
Disobeying a 'no stopping' sign in a school zone carries two demerit points and a $352 fine.
Drivers can be hit with a $587 fine and four demerit points for approaching a children's crossing too quickly to stop safely, and for disobeying a hand-held stop sign at a children's crossing.
Speeding in a school zone can carry fines of up to thousands of dollars.
Using a mobile phone while driving, when not permitted, can lead to five demerit points and a $469 fine.
Inspector Swift said Newcastle highway patrol police had an operation running this week to ensure compliance and safety in school zones.
He said officers would be out in force - particularly at various schools across the region - to keep people in school zones safe and remind drivers that school holidays were over.
"We're calling on motorists to be aware of the restrictions around parking, as well as general driver behaviour," he said.
NSW school holidays ended on the weekend, coinciding with the five-day Anzac Day road safety police operation, but most pupils will return to the classroom on Tuesday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.