Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Broadmeadow Magic striker Chelsea Lucas is not looking too far ahead: NPLW NNSW 2022

By Renee Valentine
September 7 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chelsea Lucas had surgery to remove the meniscus from her right knee in July and will be a key player for Magic during the finals series. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Chelsea Lucas does not know if she will play beyond this season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.