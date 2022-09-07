Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

New Lambton captain Emily Ridgeway set to play 50th senior appearance for the Eagles: NPLW Northern NSW

By Renee Valentine
September 7 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Ridgeway is set to play her 50th senior match for New Lambton. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

New Lambton will use their final game of the NPLW Northern NSW season to celebrate captain Emily Ridgeway's 50th senior appearance for the club.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.