New Lambton will use their final game of the NPLW Northern NSW season to celebrate captain Emily Ridgeway's 50th senior appearance for the club.
The Eagles host Maitland at Alder Park on Sunday. New Lambton have already secured the wooden spoon and Maitland will finish fifth.
Coach Mackenzie Davis said this weekend was an opportunity to show how far the young New Lambton squad had come this year as well as mark their 19-year-old captain's milestone across first and reserve grade.
"Using the weekend to celebrate Emily's 50th senior game is probably one of our big priorities," Davis said.
"Obviously Maitland is a very tough side but we've come a long way since we last played them, so it will be exciting to chalk up where we are now versus where we were the last two times we played Maitland."
"We've got Greg Lowe coming on to coach first grade next year," Davis said.
"Between him and I, we've been working hard on bringing in some new players and it is looking to be a really exciting time.
"We've both been taken aback and flattered by the quality of people who are looking to come across next year, who are being attracted to what we've tried to establish and what we're working towards culture-wise."
