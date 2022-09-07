The Newcastle Jets longest-serving A-League Women's player and last season's co-captain Gema Simon has expressed disappointment at the way in which her time with the club has ended.
The 11-times capped Matilda posted the news that she would not be playing on in Jets colours this season through her Instagram page on Wednesday under the heading, "Goodbye Newcastle".
"It has been a pleasure representing and captaining my home town for 13 seasons and I have given everything I possibly can to this club during that time," Simon wrote.
"I always wanted to leave the jersey in a better place compared to when I first put it on and I feel like I have accomplished that and hopefully it is better for the next generation.
"Thank you to the loyal fans and supporters that have followed my journey. Thank you to my team mates that have positively impacted my career. Thank you to the coaching staff for always being supportive and professional. I truly appreciate all of you."
Simon, who is a foundation Jets player, expressed dismay at the way in which her time with the club has ended and hinted she may have picked up a contract with a rival ALW side.
"I am disappointed in the way certain aspects of my departure were handled and I hope those in charge do better in the future," Simon said.
"I am looking forward to my next footballing chapter and can't wait for the upcoming season."
Simon nursed a calf complaint through last A-League Women's (ALW) season, making just three appearances in 14 rounds.
Newcastle made a strong start to their campaign but finished eighth.
Simon has made 130 appearances for Newcastle in 13 seasons. The 32-year-old also had a stint with Melbourne Victory in 2014 and was part of the Matildas squad for the 2019 FIFIA Women's World Cup in France.
She has been playing in Iceland for Throttur Reykjavik FC and her goodbye post came after the Jets announced the signing of Adamstown Rosebud captain and left-back Leia Puxty on Tuesday.
The 19-year-old, who was in an extended Young Matildas squad ahead of the FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup this year but did not make the final cut for the tournament in Costa Rica, trained with the Jets last season.
Teenage defender Kirsty Fenton made the most of her debut ALW season with the Jets last year, filling in at first for an injured Simon and going on to play most matches.
Fenton moved to Sydney at the end of 2021-22 ALW to pursue her football career and played for the Young Matildas in Costa Rica last month. It has not yet been confirmed which ALW club Fenton will play for in 2022-23.
