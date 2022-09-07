WANDERERS coach Daniel Beckett will hand over the reins the end of the season - but it doesn't spell the end of his career or time at the Two Blues.
"I told the boys at the start of the year," Beckett said of his decision. "Three years is the maximum.
"It has been a really disjointed time since 2019. I feel like the boys need a break from me.
"It's not for family reasons or other commitments. My family are the ones saying 'what are you doing'.
"When I did it last time (2009-11), I did a three-year stint and that was the right thing to do. The way it is at the moment, I don't think you can sustain it for long periods if you are putting everything into it."
Wanderers have advertised for coaches in all grades.
"There are very good coaches around," Beckett said. "Darren Young and Adam Lewis (assistant coaches) are amazing. Whoever gets the gig, if they are supporting them they are in good hands.
"I love coaching. I am doing work with the juniors. I am not leaving the club. I will be running water or doing whatever the club needs me to do."
For now, Beckett is focused on the minor semi-final against Maitland on Sunday.
In a boost, powerhouse prop Dylan Evans is set to return from a knee injury.
"One of the positives from the finals being pushed back is that Dylan gets another week to get his knee right," Beckett said. "It is day by day with him. If we can get him to a point where he can contribute, he will definitely play a role."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
