Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Hunter Rugby union, 2022: Coach Dan Beckett calls full-time on top job at Wanderers

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
September 7 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wanderers coach Daniel Beckett will stand down at the end of the season. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

WANDERERS coach Daniel Beckett will hand over the reins the end of the season - but it doesn't spell the end of his career or time at the Two Blues.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.