Newcastle RL: Dual charges from same game sees Wests forward out for month

WESTERN SUBURBS second-rower Liam Wiscombe may not return to a Newcastle Rugby League field until mid-June after being hit with dual charges from the same game.
Wiscombe entered early guilty pleas this week and has been suspended for a month following Sunday's 36-30 win over Maitland at Harker Oval.
The Rebels representative was pulled up for making dangerous contact on two separate occasions, both involving Pickers halfback Brock Lamb.
Wiscombe opted against a trip to the judiciary and copped two-match bans, twice.
Wests are drawn to next play The Entrance (May 4), Northern Hawks (May 11), Macquarie (May 26) and Wyong (June 2). They have a bye in round eight before visiting the Hawks on June 15.
Bray Guan is now available again for the Rosellas after serving a two-match suspension while skipper Ben Stone (concussion) returned on the weekend.
* SOUTHS captain Ryan Glanville has been handed a one-match suspension for dangerous contact.
He entered an early guilty plea this week. The Lions are scheduled to visit Macquarie at Lyall Peacock Field on Sunday.
* TWO first-grade players escaped with warnings this week after both being charged for a dangerous throw - Macquarie hooker Mitch New and Maitland utility Harrison Spruce.
