Phones, cash stolen during business break-in at Charlestown

A STASH of cash and three mobile phones have been stolen during a break-and-enter at a Lake Macquarie business.
Police were called to Smith Street at Charlestown just after 6pm last night after reports two men had robbed the store.
Lake Macquarie officers were told at the scene that one man had entered through the front door of the premises before a second man forced his way through a backdoor on the evening of Tuesday, April 30.
Police were told the pair made off with three mobile phones and an amount of cash.
They then fled the scene, a statement from NSW Police said.
Lake Macquarie police attended the scene and launched an investigation into the break-in and theft, and their inquiries are continuing.
No arrests had been made by the morning of Wednesday, May 1.
Investigating officers have urged anyone with information relevant to the break-in at Charlestown to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or using the online portal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.