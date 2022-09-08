Newcastle Herald
Departing winger Edrick Lee says he'll be "forever grateful" to the Newcastle Knights

By Robert Dillon
September 8 2022 - 9:30am
Edrick Lee is joining new franchise the Dolphins next season, after playing 41 games for the Newcastle Knights over the past four seasons. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

DEPARTING winger Edrick Lee says he will be forever grateful to the Newcastle Knights for supporting him through the toughest times of his life.

