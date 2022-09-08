Jade "Reddog" Wheatley carves out first national surfing title

Garden Suburb surfer Jade "Reddog" Wheatley hopes to push onto the world para surfing championships in America in December after clinching his first national title.
The 41-year-old double leg amputee was one of four men from Newcastle to come home victorious from the Australian Surf Championships at Bonny Hills in Port Macquarie last month.
Paul Snow won the over 45 masters shortboard surfing division, John Cruickshank took out the open bodyboard crown and Jimmy Leayr was the drop knee bodyboard winner.
Leayr (13.75) was also third to Cruickshank (15.15) in the open bodyboard decider.
Wheatley claimed the para surf kneel title, winning both finals heats against Clay Kelly, Michael Foti and Mark "Mono" Stewart.
"That was my third time there and I've always come second to Mono," Wheatley said.
"I got lucky there. He was a bit crook, but Mono is a great surfer and he can be unbeatable.
"I just wish he was 100 per cent and it would have been a bit more sweeter.
"It came down to waves being more suited to me, I suppose.
"There was a little bit of size and energy about them.
"The awesome part of it was seeing all the different divisions, and they all charge.
"With the conditions we had, the surf was pretty much top to bottom."
Wheatley racked up a best two-wave score of 13.75 to double his nearest opponent's tally in heat one before a total of 10.25 in the second was easily enough to finish on top.
"I ended up comboing them in the first round, which was good," he said.
"And in the second one, it was actually close.
"I was out the back and there were sets coming. There were four-foot sets but you couldn't pick where they were breaking. If you got one, you could get a six or a seven.
"But someone took the lead and I only needed a two, so I wasn't sure what to do. I could get a small one and do half a turn and get a two, or do I wait for a set?
"Luckily enough a set came and I got a seven."
Wheatley was keen to compete for a world title at Pismo Beach, California, but said the challenge of getting time off work and the cost of the trip made chasing the goal difficult this year.
"I'll try to get there but it's pretty hard and expensive," he said.
"I'd love to go and I'd love a world championship, that would be unbelievable. But if I can't make it this year, I'll do my best to get there next year."
Further on the horizon is the potential to compete at the Paralympics.
Adaptive surfing is aiming for a debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Games.
