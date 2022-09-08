Newcastle Herald
Rugby union: Hunter Sports High rally to beat Tomaree High and collect second Steve Merrick Cup

September 8 2022 - 1:30am
Hunter Sports High beat Tomaree High 12-8 in the final of the under-16 Steve Merrick Cup at No.2 Sportsground on Wednesday. Picture supplied.
Major semi-final, No.2, Saturday 3.35pm - Merewether (1) v Hamilton (2); Minor semi-final, No.2, Sunday, 3.35pm: Wanderers (3) v Maitland (4)

Hunter Sports High came from behind to beat Tomaree High School 12-8 in the final of the Steve Merrick Cup at No.2 Sportsground on Wednesday.

