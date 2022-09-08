Hunter Sports High came from behind to beat Tomaree High School 12-8 in the final of the Steve Merrick Cup at No.2 Sportsground on Wednesday.
Advertisement
Tomaree led 3-0 at half-time but tries to Max Fines and Tallis Evans were enough for Hunter Sports High to win the regional under-16s competition for a second time.
Mathias Norton, Ian Beale, Keelan Waldron and captain Harry Beckett were strong for the winners.
Hunter Valley Grammar won the plate competition and St Catherine's won the bowl.
"We had 12 sides and about 250 kids involved and will expand on that next year," NSW rugby development officer Brent Dale said. "There were a lot of talented kids and rep players on show. For a lot of the traditional rugby league schools it was the first chance for their kids to play rugby. We have a sevens comp in Maitland on September 19-20 with 20 schools and 72 teams entered."
** Hunter under-15s Harry Beckett, Caleb McCrae (Wanderers), Mitchell Balzer, Jace Cox, TJ Talaileva (Southern Beaches), Darcy Emmett, Oliver Lewer (Maitland) and Mostyn Bowen (Merewether) will be vying for selection in the NSW under-16s side this weekend. The Hunter boys are split between four teams which will play trials at Camden.
** Hunter Wildfires lock Tom Jackson has been selected in the NSW under-19s squad. NSW will take on academy sides from the other Super Rugby franchises over six weeks from October 9. Former Wildfires No.8 Phil Talaileva, who joined Eastwood mid-season, is also in the squad.
** Hunter Wildfires women's side has been rewarded for a strong season with hooker Lynn Koelman, fullback Danielle Buttsworth, breakaway Emma Bradford and centre Georgia Page selected in the NSW Waratahs Super W training squad.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.