Broadmeadow and Newcastle Olympic strike late to take opening NPL finals

Magic coach Damian Zane praised the resilience of his young players to win a physical and fiery NPL qualifying final battle with Lambton Jaffas 2-1 on Sunday in which both sides finished with 10 men.
Substitute Jayden Stewardson scored the 84th minute winner at Magic Park, making no mistake with a side-foot finish after a clever touch from Will Ingram put Keanu Moore in behind to provide the cutback.
Advertisement
The Jaffas had a chance cleared off the line by Ingram on 90 minutes before a late melee led to Jaffa Bren Hammel and Moore being sent off in stoppage time.
The pair tangled and went to the ground before Hammel stood up and pushed Moore's head into the turf. Moore retaliated and players from both sides rushed in. Hammel was given a straight red and Moore a second yellow. Moore is likely to get only a one-match suspension, while Hammel faces at least two games out.
Mitch Rooke had equalised in the 68th minute for Jaffas with a quality strike off a cross from Tom Waller. Bailey Wells had given Magic the lead in the second minute of first-half injury time, finishing off a through ball from Damon Green.
It capped a frustrating opening half for Jaffas, who lost right-back Matt Hoole to a groin injury after just 21 minutes and missed a golden chance in the 28th minute when an unmarked Rooke hit a volleyed shot wide.
The result gives Broadmeadow a grand final qualifier against premiers Maitland next weekend, while Jaffas meet Newcastle Olympic in the minor semi. Olympic downed Charlestown 1-0 on Saturday at Lisle Carr Oval with an extra-time goal from captain Rhys Cooper.
Zane was proud of how his young Magic squad stayed patient in attack and held firm in defence, especially in a cagey and tough first half.
"I thought all the young boys stepped up," Zane said.
"Semi-final football is a whole new ball game and our reserve grade team is young and they got bullied a bit in their first half yesterday.
"They came out and turned it around in the second half, and I was really happy with how we came out today, especially the lightweight boys like Bailey Wells and Will Ingram. They really stood up.
"And I think Keanu and Jose [Atayde] were superb. I think that was Jose's best game for us this year. They did a mountain of work."
On Saturday, Cooper, who came off the bench, was put in behind the Charlestown defence by a backheeled pass from Vince Unie in the eighth minute of extra-time.
The midfielder, who is expected to join Maitland next season, buried his one-on-one chance to knock Azzurri out of the play-offs.
Charlestown, who farewell coach Graham Law, were unbeaten leaders through 13 games this season but faded to finish fourth and now out of trophy contention.
On a heavy, bumpy pitch on Saturday, both sides struggled to gain fluency in attack.
Olympic had the best first-half opportunity, when Jared Muller sprayed his one-on-one chance well wide of goal in the 28th minute.
Azzurri keeper Nathan Archbold dived to keep the hosts in the contest in the 51st, 68th and 83rd minutes.
Charlestown had great chances in the 62nd, 63rd and 65th minutes but Rene Ferguson, Regan Lundy and Riley Smith were all off target. Ferguson was over the crossbar with another chance in the 90th.
Advertisement
Olympic created the better opportunities in extra time and got their reward.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.