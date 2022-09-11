Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Broadmeadow and Newcastle Olympic strike late to take opening NPL finals

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated September 11 2022 - 9:29am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Magic coach Damian Zane praised the resilience of his young players to win a physical and fiery NPL qualifying final battle with Lambton Jaffas 2-1 on Sunday in which both sides finished with 10 men.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.