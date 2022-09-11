Warners Bay cap NPLW premiership with 6-1 victory over Adamstown

Warners Bay celebrated their NPLW NNSW premiership with a last-round 6-1 win over Adamstown on Sunday at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility.
The win took Warners Bay to 55 points, still three clear of Broadmeadow, who they already held a 28-goal advantage over on for and against heading into the final round.
Advertisement
Tara Andrews scored a hat-trick for Warners Bay, who also had goals from Elodie Dagg, Cassidy Davis and Adriana Konjarski.
Broadmeadow downed Newcastle Olympic 3-1 at Darling Street Oval on Sunday and they will meet Warners Bay in the major semi-final next weekend. Olympic (34 points) are away to Charlestown (41) in the minor semi-final.
Charlestown finished with a 4-1 win over Mid Coast at Lisle Carr Oval, while Maitland defeated New Lambton 12-0 at Alder Park.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.