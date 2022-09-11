Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Warners Bay cap NPLW premiership with 6-1 victory over Adamstown

By Craig Kerry
Updated September 11 2022 - 8:21am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tara Andrews

Warners Bay celebrated their NPLW NNSW premiership with a last-round 6-1 win over Adamstown on Sunday at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.