Maitland have powered past Macquarie in the 2022 grand final to claim the club's first Newcastle Rugby League premiership in over a decade.
The Pickers proved too strong across the park with slick attack and tough defence, running out 40-4 victors over the Scorpions at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday.
Maitland piled on seven tries and conceded only one while Macquarie were twice reduced to 12 men with different players given 10 minutes in the sin bin.
The Pickers, also minor premiers, last won the major title in 2011.
After some heated opening exchanges, Macquarie centre Royce Geoffrey was put on report for one incident and then had 10 in the bin for another.
Lamb kicked the ensuing penalty goal in the seventh minute before ramming home the extra-man advantage by scoring a converted try of his own.
The Pickers No.7 ran 30 metres to cross at the southern end after backing up a Lincoln Smith line break, making it 8-0.
Lamb then laid on Maitland's next try midway through the first half, giving a short ball to prop Jayden Butterfield who crashed over from short range.
There was a key moment near the half-hour mark, involving two separate plays at either end of the field within a minute of each other. Maitland managed to get a pass away when being driven back over their own try line before going the length throughout that set and forcing a line drop out.
A 14-0 advantage was cut to eight points when Macquarie winger Dean Morris, playing just his 10th first-grade game, nabbed his sixth try this finals series and fourth in the space of a fortnight.
It was 14-4 at the main break.
Pickers second-rower Reid Alchin produced a hit and spin inside the attacking 20m zone before winning the race for the try line, making it 18-4 in the 43rd minute.
Alchin sealed a double approaching the hour mark, barging his way over and helping give Maitland a 20-point lead.
Macquarie captain Liam Higgins was sent to the sin bin in the 62nd minute and the Pickers made their opponents pay with both skipper Alex Langbridge and Lamb crossing during that period.
Matt Soper-Lawler's long-range effort down the western sideline in the closing stages capped off an impressive display from Maitland.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
