VIDEO: Watch Queen Elizabeth's 1954 visit to Civic Park, City Hall, BHP in Newcastle

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
Updated September 9 2022 - 6:08am, first published 5:12am
Queen Elizabeth wore a pale blue silk dress, white open-toed sling-back shoes, white gloves, a three-strand pearl necklace and pearl earrings when she stood on the steps of City Hall for a civic reception during her first visit to Newcastle in 1954.

Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.

