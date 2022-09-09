General duties police officers will team up with highway patrol cops to swamp Hunter roads this weekend for a drink and drug driving operation.
Operation Fume kicked off yesterday and will continue across the entire state over the weekend.
Traffic and Highway Patrol Command Newcastle Hunter sector Inspector Michael Buko said this was the first time general duties officers would be jumping in the car with highway patrol officers, which would mean even more police cars on the road than a normal operation.
"Normally, we just go out - highway car, two up and we go patrol our local areas, whereas because this is a joint operation, we're getting that extra amount of staff out," Inspector Buko said.
"But we're also getting local knowledge, not just from the highway officers, but from the local police officers as well."
Inspector Buko said the operation was particularly poignant in the Hunter, where drink driving-related crashes are higher than the state average.
One in 11 crashes in the Hunter this year have been alcohol related, compared to a state average of one in 20.
There have also been 516 positive roadside drug tests on Hunter roads this year and 685 positive breath tests.
"It's a cultural problem," he said. "All along the coastline, drink driving has been a cultural problem for the last 20 years.
"How do you change that? It's these operations and the community talking to each other. I think that it's everyone getting together and trying to make the roads safer.
"Because we can do these operations and then next week it goes back to normal business. Unless people listen to what we're doing and understand then we're never going to reduce it."
When it comes to drink and drug driving, Inspector Buko said the small few who did the wrong thing jeopardised the safety of the vast majority who follow the rules.
"It's a five per cent minority of our community that are doing the wrong thing," he said. "The 95 per cent are out there doing the right thing and driving safely and getting taxis home and having a designated driver.
"That small five per cent unfortunately ruins it for everyone and puts everyone else's lives in danger."
However Inspector Buko said the likelihood of those drivers getting caught this weekend will be higher than normal. He also warned of penalties involved.
The Alcohol Interlock Program for example, which involves the driver using a breath-testing device before being able to drive their vehicle, costs $2200-$2500 per year for installation, leasing, servicing and removal.
"So on top of getting fined and losing your licence, you get your licence back and for four years, you've got to put this interlock device in your car and pay a monthly fee," Inspector Buko said. "Some people don't understand how big it is getting caught for drink driving. The fines are very expensive these days."
"Everyone that drives a car is an adult. They make their own decision. And the consequences of that decision when they get behind the wheel if they are drug affected, or had too much alcohol, they can lose their licence, they can go to jail."
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
