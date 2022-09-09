The Anglican Diocese of Newcastle will mark the death of Queen Elizabeth at a memorial service at Christ Church Cathedral in the next 10 days.
The Bishop of Newcastle, Dr Peter Stuart, said on Friday that Anglicans in the Hunter joined with other Australians in mourning the queen's passing.
"Like all aspects of her life, the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is an event which takes place in the public eye," he said.
"We are reminded of our own mortality and the passing of people we love.
"I encourage people to take a moment to remember Her Majesty's dignified service and to call to mind the things that give purpose and direction to their lives."
The queen was the supreme governor of the Church of England, part of the Global Anglican Communion, but was not the head of the Anglican Church of Australia.
The cathedral attracted a larger than usual crowd for its Friday morning service and will be open all weekend for people to leave floral tributes and for private prayer.
We remember her visits to our nation and especially to this region," Bishop Peter said.
"We give heartfelt thanks to God for her and offer our condolences and prayers for the royal family as they mourn."
The cathedral's official memorial service will take place before the state funeral in London.
The cathedral is investigating whether to show the funeral on a large television screen.
Bishop Peter was born in England to a Welsh mother.
"We were aware of the Prince of Wales. I understand that there is a special sense that their prince is now their king," he said.
"I am old enough to remember regularly singing 'God save the queen' in primary school, and I know it will be strange to sing 'God save the king' on the rare occasions we now use the royal anthem.
"Anglicans are shaped by prayer, and we regularly pray for the queen and her ministers.
"We now pray for a king and hold the royal family in prayer as we would with any family who mourns."
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
