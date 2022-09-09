Warners Bay Theatre 9.30am to 10.30am, Beneath Tidal Water - Hunter Mining History with Ed Tonks. 10.45am to 11.45am, Nabbing Ned Kelly, with historian and researcher David Dufty. Noon to 12.45pm, The Last Station by Nicole Alexander, in conversation with Michelle Douglas. 1pm to 2.30pm, Spitfire Memories -World War Two Spitfire pilot Sid Handsaker in conversation with Scott Bevan. 2.45pm to 3.45pm, The Shipwreck: the story of the Dunbar, by Larry Writer. 4pm to 5pm, The Scrap Iron Flotilla - Mike Carlton in conversation with Scott Bevan.

