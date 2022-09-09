Homegrown Markets 10am to 2pm, The Station Newcastle.
Glendale Farmers & Artisan Markets 7am to 1.30pm, Stockland Glendale.
Advertisement
Handmade in the Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, Sobels Wines, Pokolbin.
Hunter Wine Country Markets 9am to 2pm, De Bortoli Wines, Lovedale.
Newcastle Ukulele Festival Saturday and Sunday, Newcastle City Hall. Details at newkulelefestival.com.au.
HIA Building & Renovation Show 10am to 4pm, HIA Home Inspirations, 17 Murray Dwyer Circuit, Steel River Estate, Mayfield West. Entry is free. The latest trends in renovation, building, home improvements and outdoor living.
Hunter Cactus and Succulent Society Monthly Meeting Noon to 1.45pm, Wallsend Library. All welcome.
Elermore Vale Men's Shed Garage Sale 8am to 1pm, 127 Croudace Road, Elermore Vale.
Newcastle Book Boyfriend Author Event 9.30am to 5pm, NEX, Newcastle West. Author signings, giveaways.
Australian Native Orchid Society - Newcastle Group - Spring Spectacular 10am to 5pm, Windale Gateshead Bowling Club (and 10am to 3pm Sunday).
Maitland and Coalfields District Orchid Society Spring Orchid Show 9am to 4pm, St James Anglican Church Hall, Tank Street, Morpeth (and 9am to 3pm Sunday).
Try Archery Day 9am to noon, Archery Road, Wakefield.
Welcome To The Tilligerry Peninsula 10am to 2pm, Henderson Park, Lemon Tree Passage. Showcasing local clubs and interest groups.
Sea Monsters: Prehistoric ocean predators Newcastle Museum (and Sunday, until February 23). Discover the secrets of these monsters of the deep.
Linuwel School Spring Fair 10am to 3pm, 133 Morpeth Road, East Maitland.
Hunter Valley Gin & Jazz Festival 10am to 5pm, Hope Estate, Pokolbin (and Sunday).
Warners Bay Theatre 9.30am to 10.30am, Beneath Tidal Water - Hunter Mining History with Ed Tonks. 10.45am to 11.45am, Nabbing Ned Kelly, with historian and researcher David Dufty. Noon to 12.45pm, The Last Station by Nicole Alexander, in conversation with Michelle Douglas. 1pm to 2.30pm, Spitfire Memories -World War Two Spitfire pilot Sid Handsaker in conversation with Scott Bevan. 2.45pm to 3.45pm, The Shipwreck: the story of the Dunbar, by Larry Writer. 4pm to 5pm, The Scrap Iron Flotilla - Mike Carlton in conversation with Scott Bevan.
Seafood and Cider Festival 10am to 4pm, Stanley Park, Fullerton Cove. A bus will be departing Newcastle Interchange and Stockton Ferry every hour from 10am, Saturday and Sunday.
The Gin Event 11am to 3pm, or 4pm to 8.30pm, Newcastle Museum Park. Tickets at eventbrite.com.au.
Advertisement
Roller Derby: Bogey Rollers vs Harbour Hellcats 6.30pm, Newcastle Entertainment Centre.
Newcastle City Farmers Markets 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground.
Made & Found Markets 10am to 2pm, Webb Park, Redhead.
Tasty Markets 10am to 2pm, Allambee Park, Valentine.
Adamstown Lions Markets 7am to noon, cnr Brunker and Glebe roads, Adamstown.
Advertisement
Miss Porter's Garden 1pm to 4pm, 434 King Street, Newcastle West. View the Edwardian Garden as well as the collection that includes clothing, craft work and scrapbooks inspired by the ladies' love of all things floral. Adults $10, concession $8, family $25, children under 5 free.
The Bloody Long Walk Belmont to Merewether. Fundraiser for the Mito Foundation.
Broke Village Fair and Vintage Car Display 9am to 3pm, McNamara Park, Broke.
Our Bushland Festival 9.30am to 3pm, Poppethead Park, Kitchener. Walks, live music (William Crighton, Ben Leece, Steel City Sue), market stalls and more.
Sustainable Futures Festival 10am to 4pm, St Phillips Christian College, Salamander Bay. Electric vehicle displays, plant giveaways, face painting, live entertainment. Entry by gold coin donation.
Grossmann House Tours 10.30am to 3pm, 71 Church Street, Maitland.
Advertisement
History Illuminated for Kids 10am to noon, Rathmines Theatre. Go back in time to when dinosaurs ruled the Earth. Enjoy a screening of Prehistoric Picnic featuring Erth's dino-recreations, plus hands-on activities including craft, a fossil dig, tech play and activity pack. Suitable for ages 3 years plus. Gold coin entry.
Clothing Across the Century 1900-1999 Parade 3pm to 3.15pm, Rathmines Theatre. An afternoon of fashion and sharing local histories with the Australian Museum of Clothing and Textiles.
Feelin' Good 3pm, Newcastle Conservatorium of Music. The music of Nina Simone by Lisa Kinna, Andrew Wallace, Dave Richardson and The Supertonics.
2022 Newcastle Rugby League Grand Final Gates open 11.30am. Under 19's kick-off: 11.45am. Reserve Grade kick-off: 1.15pm. Denton Cup kick-off: 3pm. McDonald Jones Stadium, Broadmeadow.
Wendy Matthews & Grace Knight 9pm, Saturday, Lizotte's, Lambton. Matthews teams up with Knight, of Eurogliders, to perform their Going To Graceland show, a collection of classics by Paul Simon.
Riley Pearce 7pm, Sunday, Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle West. The Perth indie-folk singer-songwriter is touring his debut album The Water & The Rough with special guests Alivan Blu and Maddy May.
Advertisement
Charlestown Library Portraits of Crime, by Damien Linnane, explores how we judge the action of past criminal actions today, and how we may judge current "crimes" in the future. Until October 5.
The Lock-Up Creation, works by Deborah Kelly. Until October 2.
Maitland Regional Art Gallery Thirty Six Views of the Brokenback Ranges, by John Adams. Until November 20. Material Sound Works by artists Vicky Browne, Pia van Gelder, Caitlin Franzmann, Peter Blamey, Vincent and Vaughan O'Connor, Ross Manning. Until November 27. Luminosity: Inscription of Time By Light, by Kris Smith. Until November 20. Life, Still Works from the gallery's collection by Juz Kitson, Chris Langlois, Tim Maguire, Dani Marti, John Morris, Izabela Pluta. See You In The Soup: Soft Stories Ends Sunday. The Drawing Exchange Until October 30.
Museum of Art and Culture (MAC) yapang Oceanica, Peter Gardiner. Journey through the unknown, navigating mythology and the forces of nature. Until September 18. Your Collection, John Montefiore. Fourteen pen-and-ink drawings made in preparation for print in the publication The Fishing Boy, written by Norman Talbot. The subject matter was drawn from Montefiore's own memories and identification with the Lake Macquarie region. Until September 18.
Muswellbrook Regional Arts Centre The Blue Hour - Works from the Collections Until October 22. Bright Birds Singing, by Carole Driver. Until October 22. Othering: Photography from the Collections Until October 22.
Advertisement
Art Systems Wickham Infinite Never Never, by Rebecca Rath. Until September 18.
Newcastle Art Space 40 Under 40 Ends Sunday.
The Owens Collective Permanent Rainbow, Nick Fintan. Ends Sunday.
Straitjacket Gallery Dylan Jones, Graham Wilson, until September 25.
Timeless Textiles United Tribes ... Gathering: Susan Doherty. Until September 18.
Wester Gallery Luke O'Donnell, until September 24.
Advertisement
LEDA Gallery From The Dust, Giorgia Bel and Britt Ferns. Hailing from Awabakal land, both artists are self-taught and drawn to the natural ochres and pigments that are native to the Australian earth. Until September 28.
Blackstone Gallery In The Lap of the Gods, Frances Johnston.
IN OTHER NEWS
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.